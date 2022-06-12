    Sportmediaset – Il Napoli ha scelto il suo portiere! Ospina ai saluti

    Scritto da:
    Carmine Acierno
    -

    Secondo quanto riporta Daniele Miceli, esperto di mercato, il Napoli avrebbe scelto il suo nuovo portiere: Alex Meret. All’ex portiere dell’Udinese pronto il rinnovo di contratto di 4 anni, Ospina invece ai saluti.

