Sky – Il Napoli vuole tentare di convincere Koulibaly, decisivo Spalletti

Carmine Acierno
Secondo quanto riporta Sky, il Napoli vorrebbe presentare un’altra offerta a Kalidou Koulibaly per mezzo della volontà di Spalletti e ADL che vogliono che resti, e che i contatti con Bernardeschi vadano avanti.

