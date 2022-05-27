CM.IT – Non solo la Juve su Koulibaly, piombano altri 2 top club di Serie A!

Carmine Acierno
Secondo quanto riporta Calciomercato.it su Kalidou Koulibaly sarebbero piombati oltre la Juventus anche Inter e Roma.

Il 26 senegalese sarebbe più tentato a trasferirsi all’estero anzichè rimanere in Italia e difendere i colori rivali ai partenopei.

