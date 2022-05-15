    TMW – Altro striscione contro ADL: “Non parlare, chiudi il cesso”

    Scritto da:
    Carmine Acierno
    -

    Secondo quanto riporta Tmw, durante la notte, è stato affisso in Piazza Sannazzaro dal gruppo “Vecchi Lions” uno striscione contro Aurelio De Laurentiis:

    “ADL? Sempre lo stesso. Non parlare, chiudi il cesso”

