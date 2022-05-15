Fabiàn a Dazn: “Insigne?E’ il nostro capitano, vogliamo dedicargli la vittoria

Fabiàn Ruiz ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni a Dazn su Insigne:

“Sappiamo cosa è stato per questa maglia, è un amico, è il nostro capitano. Gli auguro il meglio, dobbiamo dedicargli la vittoria”

