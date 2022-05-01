    Mertens annuncia su Instagram: “Momenti come questi non li dimenticherò mai”

    Dries Mertens ha aggiunto un post su Instagram che lo ritrae insieme al piccolo Ciro Romeo. La descrizione del post è inequivocabile e simboleggia la sua forte emozione.

