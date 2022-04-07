Home Copertina UFFICIALE – Napoli-Fiorentina, arbitra Mariani: questa la designazione completa

Gaetano Formisano
-

Maurizio Mariani sarà l’arbitro di Napoli-Fiorentina, domenica alle ore 15 al Maradona. Al VAR Banti, questa la sestina completa:

MARIANI
PAGANESSI – TOLFO
IV:         GARIGLIO
VAR:     BANTI
AVAR:   VALERIANI

