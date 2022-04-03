    Vergogna a Bergamo! Insulti razzisti a Koulibaly, il video

    Carmine Acierno
    Dopo la vittoria del Napoli sull’Atalanta, al Gewiss Stadium c’è stato un bruttissimo gesto di razzismo nei confronti di Kalidou Koulibaly. Di seguito il video:

