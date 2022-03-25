    Dal Belgio – Mertens vuole rimanere in Italia a prescindere dal Napoli!

    Carmine Acierno
    Carmine Acierno
    -

    Secondo quanto riportato da Voetbal 24, noto giornale belga, Dries Mertens vorrebbe rimanere in Italia a prescindere dal contratto di Aurelio De Laurentiis. Sul primatista azzurro ci sono gli occhi del Milan.

