    Sky – Sostituto di Di Lorenzo? Spuntano i primi nomi

    Scritto da:
    Carmine Acierno
    -

    Secondo quanto riportato da Sky Roberto Mancini per centrare la qualificazioni ai Mondiali in Qatar 2022 starebbe pensando a sostituire Giovanni Di Lorenzo, fuori per infortunio. I nomi principali sono quelli di Mattia De Sciglio e Davide Calabria.

