    LIVE – Comincia il secondo tempo di Napoli-Milan

    Scritto da:
    Giuseppe Crescibene
    -

    È cominciato il secondo tempo di Napoli-Milan. I rossoneri, visto che il Napoli ha battuto il calcio d’inizio, hanno toccato il primo pallone. Nessun cambio per Spalletti e Pioli: da registrare un riscaldamento molto intenso di Juan Jesus.

