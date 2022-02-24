    LIVE – Gol del Napoli: Insigne trasforma dal dischetto

    Scritto da:
    Vittorio Castiello
    -

    Segna anche il Napoli e dimezza lo svantaggio, Lorenzo Insigne segna dal dischetto e regala ancora speranza agli azzurri.

    Articolo precedenteLIVE – Secondo gol del Barcellona, tocca a De Jong
    Articolo successivoLIVE – Segna ancora il Barcellona, 1-3 il risultato

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE