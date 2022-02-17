    LIVE – Pareggio del Barcellona su rigore!

    Scritto da:
    Giuseppe Crescibene
    -

    L’arbitro, tramite l’ausilio de VAR, ha assegnato un rigore al Barcellona. Errore di Juan Jesus che ha troppo larga la mano. Ferran Torres spiazza Meret e porta il risultato sull’1-1.

