LIVE – Primo tiro in porta dell’Inter: colpo di testa di Dzeko

Scritto da:
Francesco Romeo
-

Inizia la partita dell’Inter. Con un’ azione molto ragionata e fraseggiata, la squadra di Farris ha servito per la prima volta un pallone al suo numero 9, Edin Dzeko. Il colpo di testa, però, è molle e parato facilmente da Ospina.

