LIVE – Napoli a un passo dal raddoppio con Insigne!

Scritto da:
Francesco Romeo
-

L’Inter è ormai allo sbando e assoggettata agli assedi del Napoli. L’ultimo è firmato Insigne che, dopo un rimpallo, ha provato a risolvere la diatriba con una semirovesciata. Pallone alto, ma azzurri vicini al raddoppio per la seconda volta.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Cambio forzato per Spalletti: esce Politano per infortunio
Articolo successivoLIVE – Primo tiro in porta dell’Inter: colpo di testa di Dzeko

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE