Politano a Dazn: “Non sono contento, l’importante è vincere”

Carmine Acierno
Matteo Politano ha rilasciato una breve dichiarazione ai microfoni di Dazn nel pre-partita di Venezia-Napoli:

“Non sono contento di aver segnato solo un gol. L’importante, però, è che la squadra vinca e convinca”.

