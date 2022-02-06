    Eurorivali – Barcellona-Atletico Madrid: il risultato finale

    Scritto da:
    Luigi Di Palma
    -

    Il Barcellona, prossimo avversario del Napoli in Europa League, ha vinto per 4-2 contro l’Atletico Madrid al Camp Nou (gol di Torres, Traore e doppietta di Alves).

    Il Barca è al quarto posto della Liga con 38 punti dopo 22 giornate

    Articolo precedenteSOCIAL – Il figlio di Spalletti carica Koulibaly: “Tutti con te campione”
    Articolo successivoPrimavera – Il Napoli perde contro il Verona 2-1

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE