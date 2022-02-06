    Coppa D’Africa: Koulibaly trionfa con il Senegal, battuto l’Egitto

    Scritto da:
    Luigi Di Palma
    -

    Il Senegal batte 4-2 ai rigori l’Egitto e conquista la Coppa d’Africa. I 90′ minuti regolamentari e i supplementari si erano chiusi 0-0. A segnare il primo rigore per il Senegal proprio Kalidou koulibaly, che ha portato a casa il trofeo.

