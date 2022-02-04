    The Athletic – Svolta epocale nel mondo del calcio

    Carmine Acierno
    Secondo quanto riportato da “The Athletic” durante la prossima assemblea dell’IFAB, la regola che permette 5 sostituzioni diventerà permanente per tutte le competizioni.

