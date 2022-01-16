    Napoli Basket: la Fortitudo sbanca al PalaBarbuto

    Finisce la gara al PalaBarbuto, la Fortitudo vince 89-86 sulla Gevi che, nonostante una straordinaria rimonta nel finale, esce sconfitta tra gli applausi dei tifosi. Monumentale Parks che segna 40 punti grazie ad una ripresa eccezionale.

