LIVE – Napoli-Fiorentina 1-1, pareggiano gli azzurri: segna Mertens

Scritto da:
Aniello Maione
-

Il Napoli ci mette solo 2 minuti a pareggiare. Recupero in zona offensiva, dopo un paio di rimpalli il pallone arriva a Mertens che con un pallonetto scavalca e sorprende Dragowski siglando l’1-1.

