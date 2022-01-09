LIVE – Gooooaaaaalllll! Stavolta è tutto buono, segna Petagna!

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Stavolta è tutto regolare, il Napoli passa in vantaggio con Andrea Petagna. Dopo un’azione insistita di Mertens, il pallone si impenna a centro area con il numero 37 che lo mette dentro in mezza rovesciata. Gol spettacolare che vale il vantaggio.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Politano sfiora il palo
Articolo successivoLIVE – Finisce il primo tempo, Napoli avanti sulla Sampdoria

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE