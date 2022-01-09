    Ecco Tuanzebe, svelato il numero di maglia

    Scritto da:
    Carmine Acierno
    -

    Secondo quanto riporta il sito ufficiale del club azzurro, il difensore centrale di proprietà del Manchester United, Axel Tuanzebe indosserà col Napoli la maglia numero 3.

