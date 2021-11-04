    Cm.it annuncia: “Per Napoli-Verona tornerà il tifo organizzato al Maradona!”

    Scritto da:
    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    -

    La redazione di calciomercato.it con il giornalista Marco Giordano annuncia un’importante novità in vista della gara tra Napoli e Verona di domenica: al Maradona dovrebbe tornare il tifo organizzato, almeno i gruppi della Curva A.

