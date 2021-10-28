    LIVE – Gol del Napoli! Fabian Ruiz firma il vantaggio

    Scritto da:
    Vittorio Castiello
    -
    Fabian Ruiz

    Il Napoli la sblocca e passa in vantaggio con lo spagnolo Fabian Ruiz, grande sinistro nell’angolo alto che annienta Skorupski.

