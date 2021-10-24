    Napoli Primavera – La formazione anti Atalanta

    Scritto da:
    Luigi Di Palma
    -

    Alle 10.45 andrà in scena il match valido per sesta giornata di Primavera 1 fra Napoli e Atalanta. Questa la formazione di Frustalupi:

    Napoli (3-4-2-1): Idasiak: Costanzo, Hysaj, Barba; Giannini, Spavone, Saco, Di Dona; Cioffi, D’Agostino, Ambrosino

    Articolo precedenteRoma-Napoli, se fosse per Spalletti ne giocherebbe una a settimana così
    Articolo successivoRoma-Napoli è Osimhen contro Abraham, presente e futuro a confronto

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE