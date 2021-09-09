    GdS – Napoli-Juventus, sold-out prevedibile

    Scritto da:
    Carmine Acierno
    -

    Secondo quanto ripotato da “La Gazzetta dello Sport”, lo stadio “Diego Armando Maradona” accoglierà circa 27mila spettatori per Napoli-Juventus, quindi sold-out. Pubblico delle grandi occasioni per accogliere i bianconeri di Allegri a Fuorigrotta.

