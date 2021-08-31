    ULTIM’ORA Sky – È fatta per il ritorno di Palmiero al Cosenza: i dettagli

    Scritto da:
    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    -

    Ormai ci siamo, il centrocampista Luca Palmiero tornerà al Cosenza in prestito dal Napoli.

    Ad annunciarlo il giornalista Gianluca Di Marzio:

