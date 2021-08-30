    Schira: “Visite terminate per Anguissa, ora la firma su un contratto fino al 2026”

    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    Il giornalista Nicolò Schira ha annunciato che André Anguissa ha appena completato le visite mediche con il Napoli e che presto firmerà un contratto fino al 2026 (1+4):

