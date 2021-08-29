    Schira: “L’agente di Anguissa è a Genova, ecco cosa sta succedendo”

    Scritto da:
    Luigi Di Palma
    -

    Secondo l’esperto di calciomercato, Nicolò Schira, ci sarebbero dei colloqui aperti con il Napoli per il prestito con diritto di riscatto per Andrè Anguissa in uscita dal Fulham.

