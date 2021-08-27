Sorteggi EL, seguili in diretta ora con MondoNapoli TV

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

MondoNapoli TV è in diretta sui nostri canali social con i sorteggi di Europa League. Il Napoli, in prima fascia insieme alla Lazio di Sarri, attende di conoscere le tre avversarie del proprio girone.

Clicca qui sotto per seguire la diretta con noi!

