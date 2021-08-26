TMW – Giuntoli ci prova per Marcao

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Secondo quanto riportato da “Tuttomercatoweb.com”, Cristiano Giuntoli sarebbe pronto a formulare una trattativa per Marcao: prestito con diritto di riscatto. I due club s’incontreranno nelle prossime ore.

Articolo precedenteConvocazioni Spagna, Fabiàn assente!
Articolo successivoAvv. Chiacchio a Marte Sport Live: “Vi spiego perchè Osimhen potrà giocare contro la Juventus”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE