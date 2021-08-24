    UFFICIALE – Due giornate di squalifica per Osimhen: salta la Juventus!

    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    Ora è ufficiale: Victor Osimhen salterà due giornate, contro Genoa e Juventus, per squalifica, in seguito al rosso nella partita contro il Venezia, come stabilito dal Giudice Sportivo:

