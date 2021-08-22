    Arriva il comunicato ufficiale sull’entità dell’infortunio di Zielinski

    Luigi Di Palma
    “Zielinski, trauma contusivo alla coscia destra”. Questo quanto comunicato su Twitter dal Napoli in merito all’infortunio riportato da Piotr Zielinski in Napoli-Venezia. Si attendono i tempi di recupero.

