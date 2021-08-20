    RKK – Spunta l’ora della conferenza stampa di domani di Spalletti!

    Scritto da:
    Carmine Acierno
    -

    Secondo quanto riportato da Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, la prima conferenza stampa pre-partita di Luciano Spalletti si terrà domani alle ore 15 da Castel Volturno.

    Articolo precedenteSconcerti al CorrSera: “Sarà un campionato molto bello perché reso incerto dalle nuove povertà”
    Articolo successivoTuttosport – Ecco gli assenti per Napoli-Venezia

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE