    ULTIM’ORA – Sfuma Emerson Palmieri, il terzino è ad un passo dal Lione

    Luigi Di Palma
    Un tweet che conferma l’affare. Emerson Palmieri è atteso nelle prossime ore a Lione per svolgere le visite mediche con l’Olympique. A confermarlo è l’esperto di calciomercato di Sportitalia Alfredo Pedulla. Qui il tweet:

