    FOTO – Juan Jesus: primo allenamento e contatto con i compagni

    Scritto da:
    Luigi Di Palma
    -

    E’ iniziata ufficialmente l’avventura di Juan Jesus al Napoli. Oggi primo allenamento e contatto con i compagni per il neo difensore azzurro. Qui il tweet ufficiale della società che immortala il brasiliano durante il primo allenamento.

    Articolo precedenteCalciomercato – Contini al Crotone, al suo posto arriva un ex Primavera
    Articolo successivoAg. Juan Jesus: “Napoli una bella opportunità, un grande club”

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE