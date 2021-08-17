    ULTIM’ORA – Sportitalia: domani incontro tra l’Inter e l’agente di Insigne

    Scritto da:
    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    -

    Era previsto per oggi un incontro tra Vincenzo Pisacane, agente di Lorenzo Insigne, e l’Inter.

    L’arrivo del procuratore in città è, però, slittato a domani.

    Fonte: Sportitalia

