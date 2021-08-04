LIVE – Wisla Cracovia – Napoli, 1-2 di Machach, dentro anche Idasiak

Scritto da:
Salvatore Borghese
-

Il Napoli completa la rimonta all’85° con Zinedine Machach. Il francese viene servito da Elmas, supera in dribbling due avversari e trafigge il portiere sul primo palo. Nel frattempo cambio anche tra i pali, dentro Idasiak e fuori Ospina

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Wisla Cracovia – Napoli: Finisce 1-2 in rimonta per gli azzurri
Articolo successivoCorbo: “Rinnovo Insigne? Deve chiarire diversi punti”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE