    ULTIM’ORA – Sky: incontro tra Napoli e Parma per Tutino, chiusura ad un passo!

    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    Gennaro Tutino è ormai ad un passo dal Parma.

    La conferma arriva dalla redazione di Sky Sport, la quale spiega che attualmente c’è un incontro in corso tra i ducali e il Napoli per chiudere definitivamente l’affare.

