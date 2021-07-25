VIDEO LIVE – Napoli in campo per l’ultimo allenamento a Dimaro: tutto in diretta e le foto

Napoli in campo per l’ultimo allenamento a Dimaro che vedrà i ragazzi di Spalletti calcare per l’ultima volta il palcoscenico del campo di Carciato. Segui live la seduta mattutina con la nostra gallery e il live esclusivo:

Segui qui l’allenamento:

Elmas segue da bordo campo l’allenamento dei compagni, per lui ancora problema agli aduttori.











Squadra in campo dopo la seduta di scarico in palestra, si continua con i giri di campo