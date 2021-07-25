    FOTO – Politano si ferma con i tifosi per gli ultimi autografi

    Scritto da:
    Luigi Di Palma
    -

    Politano e gli ultimi instanti a Dimaro dedicati ai tifosi ai quali autografa le maglie. Qui anche Elmas che oggi non si è allenato per un problema agli adduttori. Le foto:

