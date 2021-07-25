Esclusiva MN – Chiariello: “Il Napoli ieri mi è piaciuto, c’è una superstar e si chiama Luciano Spalletti”

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

In esclusiva ai microfoni di MondoNapoli TV ha parlato il direttore nonché giornalista di Canale21, Umberto Chiariello. Le prime impressioni di questo primo ritiro azzurro con uno spunto anche sull’amichevole giocata ieri. Qui le sue parole:

