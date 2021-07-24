    UFFICIALE – I tamponi effettuati agli azzurri sono tutti negativi

    Scritto da:
    Giuseppe Crescibene
    -

    La SSC Napoli, tramite il proprio account twitter, ha comunicato i risultati dei tamponi degli azzurri a Dimaro. L’esito dei tamponi, come anche comunicato dalla società, è negativo. Di seguito il comunicato:

    Articolo precedenteCdS – La FIGC punta alla riapertura totale degli stadi
    Articolo successivoCdS – Presentazione del Napoli di Spalletti: ecco i più acclamati

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE