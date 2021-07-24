    LIVE VIDEO – La conferenza stampa di Spalletti che chiude il ritiro a Dimaro

    Scritto da:
    Simone Soriano
    -

    Dopo l’amichevole vinta dal suo Napoli contro la Pro Vercelli, Luciano Spalletti chiude il ritiro di Dimaro con una conferenza stampa. Di seguito la diretta video:

