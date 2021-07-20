    KKN – Domani Spalletti, Politano e Demme incontreranno i tifosi: ecco dove e quando

    Scritto da:
    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    -

    Domani sera, al centro congressi di Dimaro Folgarida, il mister Luciano Spalletti insieme a Matteo Politano e Diego Demme incontreranno i tifosi per rispondere a delle domande.

    A riferirlo il giornalista di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli Carlo Alvino.

