    SSC Napoli – L’esito del giro di tamponi per la squadra

    Scritto da:
    Luigi Di Palma
    -

    Tutti negativi al Covid-19 i tamponi effettuati questa mattina ai componenti del gruppo squadra, questo quanto riportato nell’ultimo tweet del Napoli sulla questione tamponi dal raduno azzurro.

    Articolo precedenteCm.com – C’è l’offerta dell’Everton per Koulibaly. I dettagli

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE