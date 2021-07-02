    Euro2020 – Belgio-Italia: trionfano gli azzurri, si va in semifinale con la Spagna

    Scritto da:
    Luigi Di Palma
    -

    Termina 1-2 Belgio-Italia: gli azzurri sono in semifinale, e troveranno la Spagna. Prima Barella poi Insigne sigillano nel primo tempo la qualificazione, nulla può il rigore di Lukaku. Andiamo a cantare l’inno a Wembley!!!

