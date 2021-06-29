    Gazzetta – Cambia il designatore degli arbitri: al posto di Rizzoli un’altra “vecchia” conoscenza del calcio italiano

    Scritto da:
    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    -

    Stando a quanto riporta la Gazzetta dello Sport, il prossimo anno l’ex arbitro Gianluca Rocchi prenderà il posto di Nicola Rizzoli come designatore degli arbitri di Serie A e B.

    Ora si attende l’ufficialità da parte dell’AIA.

    Articolo precedenteANSA – Salernitana: la Federcalcio boccia la proposta di trust di Lotito
    Articolo successivoSOCIAL – Hamsik felice di iniziare con il Trabzonspor

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE