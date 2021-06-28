    Giuntoli: “Non parlo con i giornalisti, Camara non ci interessa”

    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    Il direttore sportivo del Napoli Cristiano Giuntoli ha rilasciato una comunicazione ai microfoni di SPORT24, portale sportivo greco:

    “Io con i giornalisti non parlo, Camara a noi non interessa ma ripeto, non parlo con i giornalisti!”

